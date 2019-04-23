ABBEVILLE – Funeral Services for Betty Ann Williams is scheduled for 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Mary Congregational Church, 213 South Louisiana Street, Abbeville, LA.

Betty Ann Williams (73) was born on February 16, 1946 to the union of Lawrence and Lillian Williams, Sr. She was called to eternal rest on April 18 2019. She will be missed by all who knew her. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and prayer warrior.

Betty was a faithful member and worker of St. Mary Congregational Church. She was an Usher for many years and started the St. Mary Congregational Church School Supply Drive. Betty was an intercessory prayer warrior and when anyone came in contact with her she would let them know that “Jesus loves you.”

Betty is survived by one son: Christopher (Cindy) Sereal of Lafayette, LA; six sisters: Juanita Evans, Gloria Briggs, Linda (Melvin, Sr.) Cockrell, Lillian Ann Williams, Laura (Roland, Sr.) Boutte, and Lesia (Lewis) Adams all of Abbeville, LA; four brothers: Lawrence (Ethel) Williams, Jr. of Pineville, LA, George Williams, Calvin Williams, Michael (Felicia) Williams, Sr. of Abbeville, LA; three grandchildren: Shanina Hopkins of Baton Rouge, LA, Christian Sereal and Randall Jordan, Sr. of Lafayette, LA; four great-grandchildren: Bre Shana Fruge’, Haylee Fruge’, Jordan Fruge’, and Jordan Randall, Jr.; three Godchildren: Roderick Briggs (deceased), LaToya Williams of Houston, TX, and Vanessa Barquet of Houma, LA, and Travis Cessac of Abbeville, LA and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Lawrence and Lillian Williams, Sr.; one son: Wilfred “Don” Sereal; one godchild/nephew: Roderick Briggs and nephew Curren Joseph: one niece: Phoebe Williams.

Visitation will be at the church from 8:00 A.M. until time of service.

Kinchen Funeral Home is in charge of final arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family may be expressed on our website at: www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.