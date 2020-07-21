Beverly Ann Bell Lister Lewis, 83, of Lake Jackson, Texas, passed away at home surrounded by family on July 17, 2020. She was formerly of Sandersville, Georgia for over 30 years. Beverly was born in Kaplan, Louisiana at her grandparent’s home to Percy Curtis and Yuna Marie Bell.

Beverly graduated from Goliad High School in Goliad, Texas. She went on to serve others as a nurse spanning 40 years. She cherished her family and was proud of her Cajun heritage. She loved the Lord and although unable to attend church, still worshiped Him at home.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe Lewis; son, Russel Lister; granddaughter, Michelle McLester; and the father of her three children, Bethel Earl Lister.

Beverly is survived by her children, Cynde Lister McLester (Michael) and Michael Wayne Lister (Shelly), of Lake Jackson, Texas; step-daughter, Ann Lewis Wickline (Larry), of Stockbridge, Georgia; granddaughters, Jennifer Richard (Dusty), of Rayne, Louisiana, and Lanny Klinect (Cody), of Lake Jackson, Texas. She is also survived by numerous great grandchildren and cousins.

A private memorial service will be held at the home of Michael Wayne and Shelly Lister and a private burial will be held at a later date at Ramah Cemetery, in Mershon, Georgia.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to A*med Hospice for the special care they gave to her and to the family.

Condolences can be sent to Michael and Cynde McLester, 1623 North Road, Lake Jackson, Texas 77566, or sent to the family online at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.