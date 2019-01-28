ERATH – A Mass of Christian Burial for Ms. Brandy Renee Richard, 34, will be held at 1:00PM on Monday, January 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Louis Richard officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will resume on Monday, January 28, 2019 from 8:00AM until the time of services.

A native and lifelong resident of Erath, Brandy died at 8:50AM on Friday, January 25, 2019 at her residence. Brandy was always happy; made people laugh; and was quick to give a hug. She enjoyed Disney movies, being outdoors, and jumping on her trampoline. She loved going with her daddy on their Sunday rides.

She is survived by her parents Benny and Debra Simon Richard of Erath; her brother, Benjie J. Richard of Erath; her sister, Brittany Richard of Erath; and her grandmother, Margie Simon of Erath.

She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Henry and Eunice Richard; and her maternal grandfather, Donald J. Simon.

Serving as pallbearers will be her Eugene Faulk, Trey Marceaux and her family and friends.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Mary Gage, Melinda Landry, Tonya Marcombe, Kristi Quintana, Shienna Boutte, Andrea Minor, Chaney Labiche, Caitlin Atkinson.

David Funeral Home of Erath, 209 E. Putnam St., (337) 937-0405 is in charge of the arrangements.