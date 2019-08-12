Article Image Alt Text

Byrum Burton Brown “Breezie”

Mon, 08/12/2019 - 9:41am

September 8, 1943 ~ August 8, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services were held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Byrum Burton Brown, 75, who died Thursday, August 8, 2019 at his home among loved ones. He will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery with Pastor Chad Thibodeaux officiating the services.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marie Hebert Brown; children, Rickey Brown (Donna), and Darlene Johnson (Michael); stepchildren, Charles Fitzsimmons (Jessica), and Aaron Fitzsimmons; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sister, Marylou Stroud; brother, Gayle Brown (Doretha); nieces and nephews; and his dog, Peanut.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Shen “Jimmy” Brown and Irene Stansbury Brown; and dog, Missy.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.
All funeral arrangements were conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the Vermilion Today for the complete story.
Advertisement

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2019