Carroll Anthony Arceneaux

ABBEVILLE – Funeral Services for Carroll Anthony “Yi-Yo” Arceneaux, 53, will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Victory Lighthouse Church with Rev. Jason Randall and Rev. Jeremy Sheilds officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at Victory Lighthouse Church on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of the services.

A native of Lafayette and a resident of Youngsville, Mr. Arceneaux died at 1:45 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at his residence. He worked in the Seafood Industry for over 30 years and was known for his enjoyment of fishing, his dogs, and just being outdoors. His greatest joy was his family.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Ellie N. Arceneaux of Youngsville; a son, Aaron Arceneaux of Lafayette; a daughter, Hannah Doyle and her husband Logan of Vinton; a granddaughter, Allison Grace Doyle; five brothers, Forrest P. Arceneaux, Jr., Harris Arceneaux, Alvin Arceneaux, Russell Arceneaux, and Mike Arceneaux; and five sisters, Audrey Blanchard, Shirley Arceneaux, Barbara Porrier, Annie Blanchard, and Yvonne Louviere.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest P. Arceneaux, Sr. and Hazel Touchet Arceneaux; and two brothers, Ricky Arceneaux and Willis Arceneaux.

Serving as pallbearers will be Aaron Arceneaux, Logan Doyle, David Johnson, Mike Arceneaux, Harris Arceneaux, and Josh Jesensky.

David Funeral Home of Abbeville at 2600 Charity St. (337)893-3777 will be handling the arrangements.