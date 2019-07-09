September 29, 1932 ~ July 8, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A private memorial will be held at a later date honoring the life of Cecile Foster Lane, 86, who died Monday, July 8, 2019 at her residence.

Cecile is survived by her son, George Anthony DeAngelo of Abbeville; daughter, Gwen L. Johnson of Abbeville; two step-children, Janise McAfee of La Valle, WI and Sharon Fournerat of Porter, TX; four grandchildren, William “Chip” H. Miller, III, Beau C. Johnson, Jeremy DeAngelo and Jared Roy DeAngelo; four step-grandchildren, Tobian Ivins, Kelsey McAfee, Brandie Fournerat and Brenda Fournerat; four great grandchildren; twelve step-great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and one step great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Ray Lane; parents, Hugh and Mary Grace Foster; two brothers, Hugh Foster, Jr. and Eugene Julius Foster; and two sisters, Myrtis Hastings and Annie Prejean.

The Lane family would like thank Bridgeway Healthcare and Hospice for their compassionate care and comfort when needed most. Also a special blessing, her grandson, Jeremy DeAngelo for his loving care and support.

