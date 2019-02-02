Celeste Marie Landry

August 26, 1959 – January 16, 2019

Celeste is survived by her three children, Tricia Landry, Lacey Landry and Chance Landry; four grandchildren, Grace, Mason, Kempton and Liam of Henry; her parents, James Calvin and Dolores LeBlanc Landry of Abbeville; her siblings, Gloria Hulin and her husband Fabian Hulin of Henry; Anthony (Tony) Landry and his wife Penny Landry from Erath; Angela LeMoine and her husband Rodney LeMoine from Erath; Fanny Landry Hargrave and Robert Watkins of Abbeville; and Tracy Landry of Abbeville; nieces and nephews, Crystal, Ashley, Zachery, Mia, Blair, Hailey, Brodie, Cassie, Shelby and Selene.

She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Fanna and Velma Landry; and her maternal grandparents, Harry LeBlanc and Lillian Comeaux.

Celeste passed away at 1:10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at Abbeville General Hospital.

Celeste loved country living and sharing her life with her family and friends. She enjoyed reading and was known for her frequent stops to the Erath Library. Her true passion of life was nurturing her children and grandchildren. She was a caring and loving daughter, devoted mother, and a best friend to her siblings. Celeste embraced her life and all that was in it. She will always be remembered for her loyalty and her strength to endure. May her beautiful soul find peace and be at rest in the courts of heaven.