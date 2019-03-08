January 22, 1937 ~ March 4, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Memorial services will be held at 7:00 PM on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Charlet Joseph Roy, 82, who died Monday, March 4, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center.

He is survived by his three sons, Myles Roy of Leroy, Dane Roy and wife Debbie of Leroy and David Roy and wife Tammy of Leroy; grandchildren, Chris Hebert of Erath, Spencer Roy and wife Allison of Leroy, Jarrod Roy of Leroy, Colby Roy of Leroy and Courtney Roy of Leroy; and six great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Meyers Roy; parents, Severin Roy and the former Viola Landry; and granddaughter, Victoria Hargrave.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

