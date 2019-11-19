ABBEVILLE – Funeral Services for Mrs. Cheryl Salathe Fontenot, 69, will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at David Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 10:00AM until 9:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 8:00AM until the time of the services.

A native of New Orleans and a resident of Erath, Mrs. Fontenot died at 4:00AM on Monday, November 18, 2019 at AMG Hospital of Lafayette. She was a loving and warm wife, a strong and caring mom and dedicated to the nursing profession. Cheryl went back to school to become a nurse in 1990, before working at Abbeville General for 13 years. She then worked for 13 years for SLCC where she became a professor of nursing at SLCC and eventually Director of Nursing at SLCC. She also loved arts and crafts, fishing, Pokeeno, Road trips, and her beloved Pet Trixie.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Kenneth Fontenot of Erath; a son, Danny Fontenot of Erath; a daughter, Andrea Waters and her husband Jeremy of Baton Rouge; two sisters, Linda Salathe and Dianne Labourdette; and four grandchildren, Dylan Fontenot, Drew Fontenot, Danielle Fontenot, and Drake Fontenot.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Birdie Aviragnet Salathe.

In Lieu of flower the family has requested donation to St. Jude’s Hospital or Friends of the Animals of Baton Rouge.

David Funeral Home of Abbeville at 2600 Charity St (337)893-3777 will be handling the arrangements.