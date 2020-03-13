DELCAMBRE – A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Chris Ray Barras, age 63, at 10:00 am Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Fr. Buddy Breaux officiating. Interment will be held privately at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Friday with a Rosary at 7:00 pm. The funeral home will reopen at 8:00 am on Saturday until service time.

A native of Delcambre and resident of Lafayette, Mr. Barras passed away at 2:30 pm on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his residence.

Chris had the nickname given to him by his father, “Green Frog”, along with “Mustang” and “Marsh Grass Dundee”. He enjoyed being outdoors and spending time in the marsh. He was a graduate of Delcambre High School and worked in the oilfield for many years. Chris loved spending time with family and friends enjoying music and festivals.

He is survived by his three daughters, Hallie Jo Rivera and Ben of Maurice; Kristin Michelle Barras and Brock Broussard of Lafayette and Michelle Elise Barras of Lafayette; his mother, Florence “Flo” Migues Barras; one sister, Paula B. Vinet and Toby; two brothers, Ronnie Barras and Gwen and Kenny Barras and Lili Dell; sister in law, Pam Barras all of Delcambre; and his grandchildren, Gavin Rivera; Rylan Rivera and Bodhi Broussard who will arrive in April.

He was preceded in death by his father, Palmer Barras and one brother, Joey James Barras.

Pallbearers will be Jan Trahan, Zach Trahan, Kimeral Hebert, Reece Blakely, Art Delcambre and Carl LeBlanc.

To view on-line obituary, video tribute and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.

Evangeline Funeral Homes, Inc. of Delcambre is in charge of arrangements.