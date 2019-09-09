Christie John Abshire “Chris”

September 18, 1966 ~ August 31, 2019

KAPLAN — Christie John Abshire, 52, died Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, following a long illness. He was laid to rest at Abshire Cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Brad Christopher Abshire of Kaplan; his grandson, Christopher Abshire of Kaplan; his stepson, Quinton Miller of Kaplan; his mother, Lou Ella Guidry Abshire of Kaplan; two sisters, Melissa Lynn Abshire of Galveston TX and Tracy Elizabeth Abshire Guillory of Abbeville; two aunts, Loraine Abshire LeBlanc of Sulphur and Ella Rose Abshire Barber of Vinton; his godson, Ryan Joshua Abshire of Lake Charles; his godmother, Linda Faye Abshire Lormand of Kaplan; two brothers-in-law; numerous neices; and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Ernest Abshire; his sister, Susan Abshire Guidry; his brother, Kelly Jones Abshire; grandparents, Acleaid Marceaux and Moses Guidry, Sr., Bob Abshire and his wife, Mary Kaye LeBouef Abshire and Ella Marceaux; his godfather, Moise Joseph Guidry, Jr.; his brother-in-law, Rodney Guidry; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

All funeral arrangements were conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Abshire family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.