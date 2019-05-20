November 8, 1969 ~ May 19, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Christina Meaux Callahan, 49, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at her residence. She will be buried at a later date.

She enjoyed gardening, fishing, ceramic angels and flowering, cooking, and spoiling her grandkids. She always used to say, “Maw Maw is my name and spoiling is my game! (BBZ)”

Christina is survived by her husband, Sterling J. Callahan Jr.; two daughters, Katelyn Falcon of Erath, Louisiana, and Tiffany Callahan Briggs and her husband Chris of Montgomery, Louisiana; three grandchildren, Bray Michael Falcon, Blaine Mathew Briggs, and Zaine Rylan Briggs; mom, Ethel Mae Vice; three brothers, Purvis Meaux, Wilbert Meaux, and Romand Ryes; three sisters, Sheila Frederick, Ethelyn Babin, and Mary Ann Hinshaw; and two godchildren, Nick Von Callahan (Zoe), and Megan Babin Luquette.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ray Adam Meaux, grandfather, Adam Ray Meaux; grandmother, Mary Gladys Vice; two sisters, Wilma Rae Grady, and Doris Leblanc; three brothers, Mitch Meaux, Nathan Taylor, and Russell Earl Cluckey; mother-in-law, Marie L. Callahan; and sister-in-law, Patty Ann Callahan.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 3:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 2:00 PM.

The family would like to share a special thanks to her sister Sheila Frederick, who helped care for her. You are greatly appreciated.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.