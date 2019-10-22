February 3, 1993 ~ October 18, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Christopher Charles Bertrand, 26, who died Friday, October 18, 2019 at Tulane Medical Center.

He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery

Chris is survived by his father, Charles Bertrand; mother, Pam Lyons; sisters, Kristy Thibeaux and her husband Mitchell and Michelle Homminga; and maternal grandmother, Theresa Choate.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Soline and Alfreda Bertrand; and maternal grandfather, Ronald “PeeWee” Lyons.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 10:00 PM; Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

