July 23, 1954 ~ April 10, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Claire Primeaux, 64, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Reverend Louis Richard will officiate the service.

Claire is survived by her mother, Natalie Primeaux; brother, Larry Primeaux; sisters, Marlene Henderson, Marie Melancon, Joan Primeaux, Catherine Melancon, and Michelle Lazarus.

She was preceded in death by her father, Walter Primeaux, Jr.; and brother, David.

Relative and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 2:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary will be prayed at noon.

The family would like to thank The Arc of New Iberia and St. Joseph Hospice of Acadiana for their compassion and loving care for our angel, Claire.

For those preferring memorials, contributions can be made in Claire Primeaux’s memory to The Arc of New Iberia, 6400 W. Highway 90, New Iberia, LA 70560 or St. Joseph Hospice Foundation, 17732 Highland Road,

Suite G, Box 241, Baton Rouge, La. 70810.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.