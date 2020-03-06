ABBEVILLE — A Christian burial for Mr. Clarence Fusilier, 84, will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Harvest Time Church with Reverend Robert Wells officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Maurice, Louisiana.

Visitation will be held at Harvest Time Church located at 901 Wildcat Dr., Abbeville, Louisiana on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 7:30 am until the time of services at 11:00 am.

Clarence was born to the union of John and Edna Fusilier on February, 10,1936, and a lifelong resident of Maurice, Louisiana. Mr. Clarence died peacefully on Friday February 28, 2020, at Pelican Pointe Nursing Home surrounded by his family. He was a hard worker and always took pride in whatever he was doing. In his early years he was a farmer during the planting and harvesting months and in the winter months he worked in the sugar refineries in Abbeville & Cade during cane harvesting season. When he stopped farming, he started a new career working for the Vermilion Parish Police Jury until he retired in 2001. He & his wife loved children as they were also retired foster parents of 47 years to over 200 foster children to who still see him as PaPa or Daddy to this date.

He leaves to cherish his memoires his wife of 64 years, Gussie; his daughters, Nancy Simmons (David Otis) of Maurice, LA, Edna Fusilier of Maurice, LA, Annabelle Fusilier of Blacksburg, VA and Twana Clements of New Iberia, LA; 2 sons, Ronald Fusilier (Janet) & Anthony Fusilier (Remona) of Maurice, LA. Like most grandparents the crown jewel of your years are your grandchildren and he had 14: Ben (Ashton) Simmons, Brent Simmons, Troy (Adele), Jeremy, Joshua and Brittany Fusilier, Anthony, Jr., Alexia and Aaron Fusilier, Dashanna (Corey), Patrick and Caitlin Fusilier, Cavan and Caleb Clement; 12 great-grandchildren, Jaden, Chloe and Elliot Simmons, Troy Christopher Jr (TC), Lisa and Gabriel Fusilier, Xavier and Ezekiel Fusilier and Tai Barbee, Jr., Maddie and Watson Stakes.

He also leaves to cherish his memory, his twin brother, Lawrence Fusilier of Houston TX along with a large host of nieces, nephews and godchildren. Mr. Clarence will be missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his oldest son, Donald Fusilier; his parents, John and Edna Chargois Fusilier; his in-laws, Wesley and Rose Williams Evans and 13 of his siblings.

Special thank you to the Staff and family at Pelican Pointe Nursing Home (Dementia Care Unit). You all have gone above and beyond the call of duty with our loved one (you all know as Papo). You all showered him & us with kindness, love and compassion. To Ms. Janet who weekly sings to the residents you light up the lives of the people you sing to. You’ve all said it’s your job and it’s your pleasure to serve us, but to us you have gone far above and beyond your job title in service & standard care.

Thank you to the staff of Bridgeway Healthcare & Hospice, from the staff who came saw about his care constantly over the course of this past 4-1/2 months from bathing him & visiting regularly to check on his health to the last moments of his life, you all showed your heart and great compassion during this time of transition.

Thank you to Fletcher Funeral Home for your care of our loved one in this final process.

Thank you to Harvest Time Pastors Steve Delino & Robert Wells who over the years have ministered words of life and encouragement to us. Harvest Time has been our home church for over 25 years and we appreciate all you do.

Active Pallbearers: Grandsons: Ben Simmons, Brent Simmons, Jeremy Fusilier, Joshua Fusilier, Anthony Fusilier, Aaron Fusilier and Patrick Fusilier.

Honorary Pall bearers: Anthony Fusilier, Ronald Fusilier, David Simmons, Chris Kelly, Raymond Fusilier and Corey Stakes.

