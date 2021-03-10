HENRY — A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Cora Lee Lange, 81, will be held at 2:00PM on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at St. John Catholic Church in Henry with Fr. Manny Fernandez officiating. Interment will follow at Bancker Cemetery.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Erath on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 9:00AM until the time of the services with a recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM.

A resident of Henry, Mrs. Lange died at 2:00PM on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Lafayette General Hospital. She was known for her enjoyment of doing puzzles; watching her birds, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by three sons, Luke Lange and his wife Donna of Henry, Sid Lange and his wife Monique of Henry, and Kim Lange and his wife Renee of Henry; three daughters, Mary LeBlanc and her husband Timmy of Henry, Theresa Merrill and her husband Carl of Henry, and Jessie Broussard and her husband Keith of Henry; fifteen grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James “J.C.” Lange; her parents, Peter and Winnie Collins Lee; two sons, Jed Lange and Jay Lange; and Aunt and Uncle Sidney and Elida Leleux who raised her as their daughter.

Serving as pallbearers will be Members of her family.

You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org

“In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.”

David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St. (337)937-0405 will be handling the arrangements