ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for D’Ella C. Migues, 95, will be at 11:00AM Monday July 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Erath Monday July 8, 2019 from 9:00AM until service time with recitation of the rosary at 10AM.

D’Ella, a native of Erath and a resident of Lutcher, passed away on July 3, 2019.

She is survived by her daughter Del Norte Lancaster and husband Jim Fraser, her son Darrell Migues and wife Mary, daughter in law Ila Migues, 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ned Migues, her son Durwood Migues, and one grandson Darren Lancaster.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Erath is in charge of arrangements 201 East Putnam Street Erath, LA 70533 (337) 937-0405