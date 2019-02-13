August 28, 1933 ~ February 11, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Daniel Romero, Sr., 85, who died Monday, February 11, 2019 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Rev. Msgr. J. Robert Romero officiating the services. Gift bearers will be Rene’ DesOrmeaux and Jenna Dirk. Lectors will be Dana Romero and Cynthia Terrebone. Pallbearers will be Patrick DesOrmeaux, Trey Dubois, Blaze Harrington, Kain Harrington, Drake Dirk, Alex Trahan, Scott Nunez and Kim DesOrmeaux.

Daniel was a boat captain with Reading and Bates for 24 ½ years. He was a devout Catholic who prayed the rosary daily and admired the Blessed Mother. He was a veteran of the United States Army who served our country during the Korean Conflict, he was affiliated with the 11th Airborne. Later he attended trade school and obtained his degree in refrigeration and air conditioning.

Daniel is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ella Mae Cormier Romero; four daughters, Dana Romero, Tanja R. DesOrmeaux and her husband Kim, Julia R. Nunez and her husband Scott, and Kimberly R. Harrington and her companion Russell Yarborough; son, Daniel Romero, Jr. and his wife Chauntelle; seven grandchildren; three step grandchildren; five great grandchildren; siblings, Robert Romero of Abbeville, and Joe Romero of Abbeville; and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Felicien Romero and the former Julia Benoit; siblings, Eunice Langlinais (Noah) of Weeks Island, Eugene Romero of Erath, Needles Gisclair of Abbeville, Lizzie Trahan of Milton, Isabelle Gaspard of New Iberia, and Florence Romero of Lafayette.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 10:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.