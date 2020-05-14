September 28, 1958 ~ May 12, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Danny Reed Campbell, 61, who died Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon Cody Miller officiating the services.

Danny is survived by his wife, Edna Trahan Campbell; two sons, Richard Campbell and his wife, Tisha, and Danny Campbell, Jr.; five daughters, Cassandra Romero and her husband, Shannon, Cathy Schlabach, Jade Stange and her husband, Travis, Kristin Jensen and her husband, Blade, and Bailey Campbell; three brothers, Roland Campbell, Jr., Otis “O.J.” Campbell and his wife Kathy. and Michael Campbell and his wife, Misty; one sister, Darlene Campbell; and eleven grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland Campbell and the former Cecile Choate.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

