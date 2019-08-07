March 11, 1961 ~ August 4, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Darold Dale Dupuis Jr., 58, who died Sunday, August 4, 2019. He will be laid to rest at LeMaire Cemetery with Deacon Cody Miller officiating the services.

Darold enjoyed spending time with his dogs, Bonnie and Clyde. His hobbies included gardening, carpentry and breeding roosters.

He is survived by his daughter, Destin Nicole Russell (Benjamin); granddaughter, Jennah Marie Mouton; mother, Darlene O’Shanka Dupuis; paternal grandmother, Gladys Dupuis; sisters, Sheri Frederick (Tony), and Claudia Dupuis Vincent; niece, Daria Delcambre Breaux (Colby); nephews, Anthony Luke Frederick, II and Brett Joseph Delcambre; and great nephews and nieces, Cody, Cayne and Demee Breaux.

He was preceded in death by his father, Darold Dupuis, Sr.; niece, Adrien Rene Frederick; paternal grandfather, Ollie Dupuis, Sr.; and maternal grandparents, John and Virginia Kemp.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of services. A rosary being prayed at 10:30 AM.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.