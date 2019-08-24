ERATH – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Dayna Richard Domingue, 63, will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Erath on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 10:00AM until 9:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 8:00AM until the time of the services.

A native and resident of Erath, Mrs. Domingue died at 6:05AM on Friday, August 23, 2019 at her residence. She was a proud and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who’s highlight was cooking for her family and having them together. Mrs. Dayna enjoyed boating, gardening, and sewing. She was known for making baby dresses. She was also known for her coffee and enjoyed her daily coffee parties.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Gene Domingue, Sr. of Erath; three sons, Dale Domingue and his wife Michele of Meaux, Dwain Domingue of Abbeville, and Dustin Domingue and his wife Melissa of Erath; a daughter, Dena D. Brown and her husband John of Houston, TX; two brothers, Barry Richard, Sr. of Delcambre and Trent Richard of Erath; a sister, Bonnie Richard of Erath; thirteen grandchildren, Cally, Kaylee, Sami, Cole, Kasey, Reese, Maila, Hayden, Addison, Taylor, Jolie, Alayna, and Hope; and her mother in law, Alice Gaspard Domingue.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Purfey and Helen Landry Richard; a brother, Dwight Richard; and a grandchild, Isla Claire Domingue.

Serving as pallbearers will be Barry Richard, Sr., Michael Touchet, Joe Don Touchet, Justin Richard, Jonathan Norris, and Trent Richard.

David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St. (337)937-0405 will be handling the arrangements.