August 15, 1943 ~ October 9, 2020

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Deanna Suire Hebert, 77, who died Friday, October 9, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Emergency Center in Scott. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. Glenn Meaux officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Russel Hebert, Kelly Hebert, Aaron Hebert, Chris Hebert, Jason Hebert and Jacques Latour.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Purvis Hebert; one son, Russel Hebert and his companion, Denise Waller of Leroy; two daughters, Cheryl Koch and her husband, Terry of Jeanerette, and Anita Grossie and her husband, Dwayne of Carencro; mother, Carrie Broussard Suire; seven grandchildren, Kelly Hebert, Aaron Hebert, Natalie Hebert, Max Koch, Jessica Koch, Jill Koch, and Madison Grossie; seven great grandchildren; two brothers, Roland Suire and Bradley Suire; and two sisters, Nell Hebert and Ruby Dugas.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wallace Suire; and brother, Tommy Suire.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 9:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

