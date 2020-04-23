Della Cormier Broussard

August 15, 1934 ~ April 21, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Private graveside services will be held honoring the life of Della Mae Cormier Broussard, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Under the current circumstances, funeral services will be private.

She was an avid card player and enjoyed a weekly games of Bourré. She never missed an opportunity for a trip to the casino.

Her family was her greatest joy and she will forever be remembered as their Gammy.

Della is survived by her three daughters, Cheryl Boudreaux (Patrick), Donnie Meaux (Shooky), and Jamie Webb (Tad); five grandchildren, Brock Boudreaux, Hunter Boudreaux (Jennifer), Trisha Mayeaux, Bridget Meaux, and Alana Meaux Hunag; five great grandchildren, Gabriel Boudreaux, Eve Boudreaux, Rosemary Boudreaux, Alec Huang, and Arthur Huang.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, James Herman Broussard; mother, Gladys LeBlanc Guidry; father, Ovey Cormier; and brother, Bradley Guidry.

Ms. Della’s family wishes to express their gratitude to Landmark of Acadiana for taking loving care of our Gammy.

