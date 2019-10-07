LAFAYETTE — Funeral Services for Delores Chaumont, 74, will be held at 2 PM on Monday, October 7, 2019 at David Funeral Home of Lafayette.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Lafayette on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10 AM until time of services.

Mrs. Delores passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. She was a Special Education teacher for twenty years and enjoyed gardening, cooking, and spending most of her Friday lunch hours with her “Friday Friends.” She loved traveling and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son, Kirby Joseph Gaspard Jr. of Oklahoma City, OK; her daughters, Kayla Gaspard Lucas and her husband Todd of Youngsville, Ashleigh Wray of Shreveport, Kari Harper and her husband Michael of Edmond, OK; her grandchildren, Nicholas Lucas, Kendall Gaspard, Kirby Lucas, Chandler Wray, Charli Gaspard, and Sidney Harper; her father, Milton Arceneaux of Youngsville; her brothers Terry Chaumont and his wife Linda, and Dennis Chaumont and his wife Beverly; her sisters, Pam Arceneaux, Jackie Pfaff and her husband Alan, and Rebecca Bares and her husband Stephen; and her numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Kirby Joseph Gaspard Sr.; her mother, Janie Cormier Arceneaux; her son, Ervin Jon Gaspard; her brother Ervin Arceneaux; and her sister Renee Arceneaux.

David Funeral Home of Lafayette 3126 Youngsville Hwy (337) 839-9887 will be handling the arran