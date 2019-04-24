July 19, 1929 ~ April 21, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, April 26, 2019, at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Dennis Guilbeaux, 89, who died Sunday, April 21, 2019. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. François Sainte-Marie officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Roney Guilbeaux, Randy Guilbeaux, Hans Guilbeaux, Minos Sellers, and John Delma “Pete” Stelly.

Dennis was a family man with a heart of gold. He had a passion for gardening. He was known as the garden man. With his green thumb, he loved sharing the fruits of his labors with his friends and relatives. He also enjoyed watching western movies.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Annie Mae Guilbeaux; two sons, Roney Guilbeaux and his wife Connie, and Randy Guilbeaux and his wife Lisa; three grandchildren, Hans Guilbeaux and his wife Lori Heckman Guilbeaux, Brooke Guilbeaux, and Paige Guilbeaux; and two great grandchildren, Dominic Guilbeaux and Audrey Guilbeaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cesar Guilbeaux and the former Lilly Anna Richard; four sisters, Maude Guilbeaux Sellers, Meardy Guilbeaux, Eula Guilbeaux, and Adley White; three brothers, Weston Guilbeaux, Leroy Guilbeaux, and Lloyd Guilbeaux; and one infant brother Nicholas.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 11:00 AM.

The family requests that any donations to be made to Hospice of Acadiana.

