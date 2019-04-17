October 24, 1989 ~ April 15, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Derek Paul Williams, 29, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Brittni Williams; step-mother, Patricia Williams Rivas; son, Ollie Williams; daughter, Nicole Williams; another baby on the way; step-daughter, Rainah Speer; sister, Samantha Williams; maternal grandmother, Velta Trahan; maternal grandfather, Shelton Fusilier; and paternal grandfather, June Williams.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Williams; mother, Cynthia Fusilier; brother, Colt Touchet; and paternal grandmother, Mary Williams.

