Destiny Renee Lormand

Thu, 05/16/2019 - 8:45am

October 30, 1997 ~ May 6, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Bancker Cemetery honoring the life of Destiny Renee Lormand, 21, who died Monday, May 6, 2019.
Destiny is survived by her parents, Gale and Katti Luquette; sister, Taylor Luquette; two brothers, Bryce Luquette and his wife Cameron, and Ryan Luquette; maternal grandmother, Deborah Ledoux and her husband Jeremy; maternal great grandmother, Willa Simon; paternal grandparents, Hildes Aube and Joe Anders; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Remus Richard, Jr.; and maternal great grandparents, Remus Richard, Sr. and Verta Mae Richard.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.
All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the Vermilion Today for the complete story.

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2019