SULPHUR — Dianna Marie Melancon, 76, died Sunday, October 6, 2019, in her daughter’s residence.

Dianna, also known as “Ms. Dee” or “Nunu” to family and friends was a longtime resident of Abbeville before moving to Sulphur 12 years ago. She enjoyed cooking and playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She attended Victory Worship Center in Sulphur.

Survivors include her daughter, Christine “Tina” Adams and husband, Michael of Sulphur; her siblings, Lorena Delino and husband, Carlton of Carlyss, Blackburn Melancon and wife, Barbara of Delcambre, and Russell Melancon and wife, Linda of Abbeville; four grandchildren, Michael Adams, II and wife, Laurie, Eric Adams, Brandon Adams and wife, Angie, and Harrison White; nine great-grandchildren, Chelsie, Casey, Cory, Camille, Hannah, Laykin, Maddie, Kaison, and Kairi; and seven great-great-grandchildren, Amaya, Anthony, Cutter, Logan, Sam, Max, and Lilly.

She is preceded in death by her son, Daniel Davidson, Jr; her parents, Nolti Claude Melancon, Sr. and Ertha Melancon; and a brother, Nolti Claude Melancon, Jr.

Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. The Rev. Russell Melancon will officiate. Burial will be in Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery in Lake Charles. Visitation is from 4-9 p.m. Monday and from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday in the funeral home. The family would like to give special thanks to Heart of Hospice, especially her nurse, Jake Rainwater, her aide, Angelica, her caregivers, Vanessa Davidson, Laurie Adams, Amanda Nash, and Emma Nash. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com.