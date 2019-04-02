October 26, 1939 ~ March 28, 2019

ABBEVILLE—A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Dionise Paul Boudreaux Sr., 79, who died Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

He will be laid to rest at Landry Cemetery with Father Michael Richard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Michael Mayfield, Jr., Travis Mayfield, Michael Foret, Jr., Jacob Foret, Joshua Gaspard and Max Thibodeaux.

Dionise was a loving father, grandfather, brother and treasured friend who will be missed by all that knew him.

He was a resident of Abbeville for the majority of his life. He was a 1957 graduate of Abbeville High School, where he was a member of the band. During his time with the band he was honored to play at President Dwight Eisenhower’s Inauguration Day Parade. After completing high school he was an electrician by trade.

Dionise was a humble and humorous person and his family was the center of his life. He loved coffee, flowers, watching old western movies, bird watching, gardening and living the country life. He was a great cook known especially for his shrimp and okra gumbo.

He is survived by his daughter, Rene (Michael) Mayfield; two sons, John Boudreaux and Greg (Cynthia) Boudreaux; brother, Kirby Boudreaux; sister, Therese (Randall) Gaspard; grandchildren, Michael Mayfield, Jr., Travis (Chelsey) Mayfield, Tonya Boudreaux, Nicholas (Shaenah) Boudreaux, Shane Boudreaux, Michael Foret, Jr. and Jacob (Ashley) Foret; and great grandchildren, Madison, Charlotte, Maverick, Tate, Ava, Christian, Hunter and Zane; close friends, Christina and Alisio Levine and Terry and Sue Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Dionise Paul (Dino) Boudreaux, Jr.; parents; Artnes (Paco) Boudreaux and the former Zoie Meaux; sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Rudy Thibodeaux; and sister-in-law, Rose Boudreaux.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 2:45 PM with a rosary being prayed at 1:30 PM.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.