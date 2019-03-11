June 1, 1941 ~ March 9, 2019

Delcambre — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Our Lady of The Lake Church honoring the life of Dolores Ann Hebert, 77, who died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Abbeville General Hospital. She will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery with Rev. John "Buddy" Breaux officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Kip LeBlanc, Matthew Ulm, Heath Richard, Buddy Richard, Jace Richard, Tate Carlin.

Dolores was affectionately called Ma Dee. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She was a kind, gentle person, a great friend, and loved by all who knew her. She was also a hard worker. After her retirement, Dolores was a loving caregiver and was a sitter for those in need. She was a dietary supervisor at Eastridge Nursing Home in Abbeville from when it opened until her retirement in 2005. Prior to that, she was a dietary supervisor at Morris Lahasky Nursing Home and was a cook at Erath Memorial Hospital. She loved bingo, plants, and watching the birds.

Dolores is survived by her daughters, Debra Hebert Baudoin and her companion Octa Goutierrez, and Elina Hebert LeBlanc and her husband Mike LeBlanc, both of Delcambre; her son, Shane Richard of Erath; two brothers, Michael Richard and wife Liz, and Glenn Richard and wife Gloria, all of Erath; grandchildren, Misty, Megan and Chad Baudoin, Kip LeBlanc, Celie LeBlanc Ulm, and Brailyn Richard; and great grandchildren, Chloe Baudoin, Alayah and Mikhi McGee, Kadence, Canon, Christian and Caroline LeBlanc, and baby Ulm due soon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Richard and the former Neila Primeaux.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Our Lady of the Lake Church, on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the time of services. A rosary will be prayed at 2:30 PM.

Mrs. Hebert’s family would like to thank Dr. Lahasky, Dr. Harrington, Fresenius Kidney Care Dialysis Center, the staff at Abbeville General, and especially the staff at Eastridge Nursing Home for taking such good care of their mother.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.