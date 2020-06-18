ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Dolores Lange Tipper,81, will be at 1:00PM Friday, June 19, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Andrew Killeen officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.

Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Erath Friday, June 19, 2020 from 8:30AM until service time with recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM.

Dolores passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in her residence surrounded by her family. Dolores will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. She loved gardening and anything having to do with being outside. She loved baking and cooking big Sunday meals for her family. Of course, she was known for all her homemade desserts.

She is survived by her son, Brian Tipper and wife Susan of Erath, her two daughters, Kathleen Gaspard and husband Dave of Abbeville, and Darlene Knight and husband Cecil of Erath; 9 grandchildren, Jake Tipper, Julianne Tipper, Kristy Sumners and husband Jerid, Cody Knight and wife Lindsey, Nicolas Knight, Jedd Knight, Lauren Trahan and husband Logan, Taylor Hebert and husband Aaron, and Lexi Gaspard; 10 great grandchildren, Jerid Sumners Jr., Logan Sumners, Madison Sumners, Andrew Knight, Allie Knight, Jayden Hebert, Brylen Hebert, Kaylee Hebert, Kynlie Trahan and Luke Trahan; her sisters, Hazel Broussard, Frances Primeaux, Willie Mae Cornner, and Gloria Mae Menard,

She is preceded in death by her husband , James Tipper; her parents Sidney and Henrietta Lange,; sister, Audrey Ann Champagne; brothers, Nelson Lange, Howard Lange, Lester Lange, Preston Lange, Minos Lange, J.C. Lange, and June Lange.

Serving as her Pallbearers will be Brian Tipper, Jake Tipper, Nicolas Knight, Jerid Sumners Jr., Kurt Primeaux, and Daleon Primeaux.

Serving as her Honorary Pallbearers will be Cody Knight and Jedd Knight.

Special thanks to Dr. Michael Cain, Community Hospice Care, and a very special nurse, Karen for all the gentle care she gave our mother and the comfort and support she provided to us.

