Don David Comeaux, of Mandeville passed away peacefully at his residence Friday afternoon, February 19, 2021. He was born on August 10, 1957 in Abbeville, Louisiana to Paul Warren Comeaux and Betty Louise Broussard Comeaux.

He is survived by his loving children Andrea Comeaux Cooper, Cale Wayne Comeaux, Paul Tyler Comeaux( Marcela), and Dustin David Comeaux (Olivia), and his 6 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. He is also survived by his parents Paul Warren and Betty Louise Comeaux, his siblings Michael Comeaux (Carol) and Betsy Comeaux Fox. He will also be missed by a host of nieces and nephews, as well as scores of close friends he considered family.

Don was a longtime resident of Mandeville, as well as his home town of Maurice and a devoted member to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, as well St. Alphonsus Catholic Church of Maurice, Louisiana. His true passion was spending time with his family and friends and coaching his children’s many sports teams especially basketball. Don was an avid golfer and a true cajun host. We will all miss his cooking especially his gumbo, laughter, and company. Don had the best quick wit, and loved to have the last word.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral mass at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 312 Lafitte St, Mandeville, LA 70448, on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM. He will then travel home to Maurice, Louisiana for a funeral mass at 3:00 PM and interment to follow at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 8700 Maurice Ave, Maurice, Louisiana 70555. Interment will follow the funeral mass.

With COVID-19, restrictions social distancing and face mask are required to attend services.

The­­­ ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­Comeaux family invites you to share thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at E. J. Fielding Funeral Home Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com.