December 15, 1947 ~ February 11, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Donald Ray Wadlington, 72, who died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Pastor Scott Crosby officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Jordon Hoke, Corey Menard, Caleb Doss, Nichalos Fish, Timmy Schexnaider, and Jordon Trahan. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Greyson Hoke, Carter Turner, Landon Falgout, and Wyatt Falgout.

Donald is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Wadlington; four sons, James Falgout and his wife Debby, Dale Gaspard, William “Jr.” Gaspard, and Chris Gaspard; daughters, Torie Fish and her husband Nichalos, Sueann Gaspsard, and Jessie Jean Falgout; special daughter, Nhung Pham; sisters, Cathy Duhon and her husband Dexter, Sarah Cessac and her husband Rickey, and Barbara Doss; grandchildren, Paige Trahan, Ahlia Trahan, Jordon Trahan, Taylor Hoke, Katelynn Gaspard, Jamie Falgout, Linda Falgout, Landon Falgout, Danielle Falgout, Jeighla Falgout, James Falgout II, Sabrina Roy, Tabatha Luquette, Chris Roy, Ashley Roy, Lani Roy, Misty Roy, Christopher Gaspard, Nicole Gaspard, Kayla Gaspard, Willis Gaspard; and eight great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Broussard Wadlington; mother, Lynnette Wadlington; father, Ernest Wadlington; brother, Ernest Pete Wadlington.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM; Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

