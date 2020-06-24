ERATH – Funeral services for Donna Lange Breaux, 67, will be held Friday June 26, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath, with Fr. Sam Fontana officiating.

Visitation will be held Thursday June 25, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM with a Rosary recited at 6:00 PM, and will continue Friday from 9:00 AM until time of service. Burial will held in St. Paul Cemetery in Abbeville.

Survivors include her husband Claude “C.J.” Breaux of Mamou; her son John Steve “Buck” Touchet II and his wife Kisha of Delcambre; two daughters Tricia Trahan of Mamou, and Regan Touchet of Rayne; step children Chris and his wife Christie Breaux of Cow Island, Colby and his wife Daria Breaux of Meaux and Josette Breaux of Lafayette; her grandchildren Layne and his wife Lesley Touchet, Devin Trahan, Skyler Mayeaux , Jayden Gardner, Bailey Marceaux, Dylan and his wife Tori Marceaux, Dacotah Marceaux, Kelsi Touchet, Kennedi Touchet, her step grandchildren Brady Breaux, Megan Breaux, , Cody Breaux, Cayne Breaux, Demee Breaux, Kailee Breaux, and Shelbee LeJeune; and seven great grandchildren. She is also survived her sibling Kerry and his wife Jackie Lange of Erath, Monica and her husband Bill Daniels of Hayes, and Kittie and her husband Scott Durman of Erath.

Donna was preceded in death by two sons Jarret Emile and Jonah Shane Touchet; her parents Nelson Lange Jr. and Merlyn Broussard Lange; and sister Carla Lange Bourgeois.

