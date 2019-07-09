April 2, 1932~ July 5, 2019

ABBEVILLE— A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 2:00 PM honoring the life of Doris Joseph Meaux, 87, who died Friday, July 5, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center following a brief illness. He will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Chris James Broussard Sr., Chris James Broussard Jr., Matthew Paul Broussard, Donald Chad Frederick, Troy Anthony Duhon, and Dilon Jude Hebert.

Mr. Doris will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. He was a retired supervisor for the City of Abbeville sanitation department. He and his brothers owned and operated a taxi services company. He enjoyed being with his family, going to church to pray, visiting with friends at the nursing home, and loved horses and other animals.

He is survived by four of his daughters, Debra Meaux Frederick, Yvonne M. Meaux and husband, John Graham, Vanessa Meaux Broussard and husband, Chris Broussard Sr., and Darlene Meaux Gaspard; his son, Doris Richard; son-in-law, Gerald Bourgeois; grandchildren, Juanic Michele Hebert Fira, Marlene Hebert Brailey, Shannon Meaux Fontenot, Charlene Meaux Oliva, Tammi Frederick Henderson, Donald Chad Frederick, Pamela Frederick Castro, Troy Anthony Duhon, Chasity Duhon Landry, Curvis Broussard Jr., Dwayne Paul Broussard, Chris James Broussard Jr., Matthew Paul Broussard, Ashlee Broussard Jones, and Margaret Gaspard Guidry; 44 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Murphy Meaux Sr. and Melanie Gisclair Meaux; his daughters, Marlene Ann Meaux and Linda Doris Meaux Bourgeois; grandson, Jeremiah Jude Hebert; his son-in-law, Donald Ray Frederick; his sister, Loula Mae Meaux Lemaire; and brothers, Dudley “Dago” Meaux and Murphy Meaux Jr.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses. bathers, and therapists with Acadian home Care for their compassion and care.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 8:00 AM until the procession departs for the service.

Condolences may be sent to the family at HYPERLINK “http://www.vincentfuneralhome.net/” \t “_blank” www.vincentfuneralhome.net. All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.