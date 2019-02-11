January 23, 1933 ~ February 9, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 3:45 PM on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Dorothy Hardy Toups, 86, who died Saturday, February 9, 2019 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Father Rene’ Pellissier officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Keman McGee, Tylor Richard, Brennan Lombes, Dylan Lombes, Bryce Toups, and Drake Toups. Honorary pallbearers will be Karl McGee, Michael Carr, and Elridge Noel.

She was very active with American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

Dorothy is survived by her two sons, Bradley J. Toups and wife, Dawn of Tennessee, and Dwayne Toups and wife, Cheryl of Meaux; one daughter, Janet McGee and husband, Karl of Meaux; one sister, Bertha Hardy of Abbeville; seven grandchildren, Courtney Carr, Brittany Toups, Bryce Toups, Drake Toups, Carlee Toups, Millicent Noel, and Keman McGee and seventeen great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dudley Toups; and her parents, Wilfred Hardy, and the former Hilda Adams.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 3:45 PM with a rosary being prayed at 2:00 PM.

The family would like to send a special thanks to Donna Martin, Jennifer, Katie, and Julie “Hope Grace” of Hope Hospice and Dr. Leleux.

