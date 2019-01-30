ERATH – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Dorothy Landry Bernard, 92, will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Erath on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 from 9 a.m. until the time of the services with a recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM.

A native and lifelong resident of Erath, Mrs. Bernard died at 8:40 a.m. on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Maison de Monde Nursing Home. She worked at the Bank of Erath until her retirement in 1985. She was also a former member of the Catholic Daughters.

She is survived by two grandchildren, Christine Laperouse and her husband David of Abbeville and David Falgout and his wife Jenny of Erath; six great grandchildren, Tyler Laperouse, Danielle Laperouse, Austin Laperouse, Brooke Brown and her husband Sammy, Blair Falgout, and Allie Falgout; two great great grandchildren, Averie Brown and Brylee Brown; a cousin, Theresa Shaw and her husband Bob and their daughter, Katrina Alexander; two nieces, Deana Simon and Telisa Lege and her husband Tim; two nephews, Shelby Bernard and his wife Debbie and Kevin Bernard and his wife Margaret; a brother in law, Lee Bernard; and a longtime family friend, Jenil and her husband Michael Falgout.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Vores Bernard; her parents, Otis and Elia LeBlanc Landry; and her son, Scottie Bernard.

Serving as pallbearers will be Scott Bernard, David Falgout, David Laperouse, Beau Bernard, Ross Simon, and Dason Bernard.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to her caretakers, Mildred Theall, Nancy Trahan, and Susan Gibson.