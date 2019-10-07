July 10, 1958 ~ October 5, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Doyce Joseph Soriez Jr., 61, who died Saturday, October 5, 2019.

He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon William “Billy” Vincent officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Spencer Marceaux, Kyle Soriez, Jude Arceneaux, Andrew Arceneaux, Lance Arceneaux, Calvin Labit, Warren Ryder and Brandon Mathers.

Doyle is survived by his son, Jeremiah Soriez; daughter, Crystal Labit and her husband Kevin; mother, Judy Soriez; brother, Kyle Soriez and his wife Laura; sister, Cheryl Arceneaux; and four grandchildren, Spencer Marceaux, Payton Labit, Jada Soriez, and Payslee Labit.

He was preceded in death by his father, Doyce Soriez, Sr; paternal grandparents, Aldes and Albertine Soriez; and maternal grandparents, Edward and Onedia Parker.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 8:00 AM until time of service.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.