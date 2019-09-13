June 17, 1931 ~ September 11, 2019

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Dudley Paul LeMaire, 88, who died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital. He will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Palthasar Arrockia Doss officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Troy LeMaire, Jeffery LeMaire, Shane LeMaire, Marcus LeMaire, Wesley LeMaire, Jr., and Tyson LeMaire. Honorary pallbearers will be Chad LeMaire and Drake Duhon.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ruby R. LeMaire of Forked Island; his son, Wesley J. LeMaire and his wife, Priscilla of Gueydan; two daughters, Arlene Choate of Scott and Danette L. Duhon and her husband, Chad of Indian Bayou; two brothers, Dennis LeMaire of Kaplan and Curtis LeMaire of Texas; two daughters-in-law, Bertha Jane Broussard of Kaplan and Beverly Jane Hargrave of Kaplan; 12 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and 12 great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Darrell Paul LeMaire and Russell Dale LeMaire; and his parents, St. Denis LeMaire and the former Dela Dartez.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, September 13, 2019 from 8:00 AM until the time of the services at 1:00 PM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan.