ERATH – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church honoring the life of Mr. Durice Joseph Richard, Sr., 91, who died Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Rosewood Assisted Living in Lafayette. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Erath on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 8:30AM until the time of the services with a recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM.

Durice, affectionately known as “Pop”, will be fondly remember by his family as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family and playing with his grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. In his younger years, he loved to dance and play cards. He served with honor and valor in the Korean Conflict war in the U.S. Army. Durice was a two-time recipient of the Purple Heart for wounds he suffered in combat.

He is survived by his children, Joey Richard; Tony Richard and his wife, Christine; Michael Richard and his wife Terrell; Tina Lopez and her husband, Brady; Dewey Richard and his partner, Johnny Lewis and Kateri Broussard and her husband, Shannon; sixteen grandchildren; thirty-six great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and his sister, Rita Menard.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Virgie Richard; his parents, Adam & Pauline Richard; his siblings, Alton Richard, Minos Richard, Wilmer Richard, Joseph Richard, Ulyess Richard; and Eunice Richard.

Serving as pallbearers will be Tony Richard, Jr., Tracy Menard, Garret Thomas, Michael Richard, Jake Lopez, and Alec Broussard,

The family would like to thank all his sitters especially Donna Trahan, Danette Delahoussaye, Ninette Charles, Ruth Desormeaux, Jennifer Richard, Dianne Harrington and Kimberly Harrington and also all his caregivers at Rosewood Assisted Living, especially Ruby Martin, Sandra Melancon and Pearline Hickle for their loving and compassionate care.

