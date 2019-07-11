Dwayne T. Broussard

March 1, 1958 ~ July 9, 2019

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Dwayne Thomas Broussard, 61, who died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at his residence. Reverend Palthasar Arockia Doss will be officiating the services.

Mr. Broussard was a graduate of Meaux High School and considered one of the best basketball players in Acadiana.

He is survived by his brother, Loland Broussard and his wife, Bonnie of Lafayette; two nephews, Josh Broussard and his wife, Annie of Kaplan and Matt Broussard and his wife, Tiffany of Lafayette; and three great nephews, Garrett, Matt, Jr., and Brayden Broussard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dunice Broussard and the former Irene Meaux.

The family would like to sincerely thank Lisa Istre, and the staff of Lamm Family Care for their kind and compassionate care of Mr. Broussard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 8:00 AM until the time of services at 2:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 10:00 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan.