ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for E. Hampton Touchet, 47, who passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday June 26, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Andre Metrejean officiating.

Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Erath Tuesday June 25, 2019 from 5:00PM until 8:00 PM with recitation of the rosary at 7:00 PM. Visitation will resume Wednesday from 8:00 AM until service time.

Hampton grew up in Henry and was a resident of Erath. He met his high school sweetheart at the tender age of 15 and married her in 1990. He loved spending time fishing with his family and friends. He enjoyed working for PHI Helicopters for 23 years and he considered his coworkers as his extended family.

His true love was spending time with family and friends, joking, laughing, cooking jambalaya, shooting pool, and enjoying life.

He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Jodie Goutierrez Touchet of Erath, his sons; Bailey Touchet of Abbeville and David Touchet of Erath, his father; Edward Touchet and wife Janice of Abbeville, his mother; Karen Faul and husband Dwight of Abbeville, his sisters; Kelly Touchet of Lafayette, Ann Marteau and husband Olivier of Tiburon, CA, and Tania Touchet of Lafayette, a brother in law; Jason Goutierrez and wife Johnnie of Erath, nieces and nephews; Kourtni, Sam, Brianna, Devin, and Maya.

He is preceded in death by his sister Nissa Jane Touchet

