ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Elaine Marie Robert Broussard, 85, will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Erath on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of the services with a recitation of the rosary at 11:00 AM

Elaine, a native and resident of Erath, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at Maison du Monde Living Center in Abbeville. She worked as a supervisor at Bruce Foods Corporation in Coteau and was an owner of Bruce’s Trailer Sales.

Elaine loved cooking dinners and having all of her family over. She enjoyed playing softball and relished her trips to Germany to visit her brother. Elaine’s favorite past time was crocheting. Family and friends will always cherish the beautiful crocheted mementos she left behind. Many of her friends will remember her from weekend card games. During her lifetime, Elaine’s kind and caring heart always shined bright.

She is survived by one daughter Jackie Broussard and companion Bob Landry of Erath, one sonRicky Broussard and wife Yvonne of Erath; one brother John Robert and wife Carole, one sister Betty Whitmeyer and husband Larry, three nephews, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Minos J. “TB” Broussard; her parents, Dutile and Marie Bouquet Robert; anda son, Michael Glynn Broussard.

Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Broussard, P.J. Broussard, Sam Domingue, Danny Domingue, Kerry Whitmeyer and Mike Romero.

The family wishes to express loving thanks to Dr. Ronald Lahasky, the staff at Maison du Monde, and Lamm Family Care Hospice for tending to Elaine in her time of need.

Condolences may be sent to the Broussard family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St. (337)937-0405 will be handling the arrangements.