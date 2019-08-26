December 22, 1918 ~ August 25, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Eldith Breaux Lege, 100, who died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon William “Billy” Vincent officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Gordon Lege, Neil Lege, Todd Lege, David Lege, Kris Lege and Korey Lege.

She is survived by her three sons, Garland Lege and his wife Pat, Jim Lege and his wife Karen, and Larry Lege and his wife Sandra; eleven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordy Lege; son, Kenard “Keno” Lege; parents, Loadis Breaux and the former Estella Cormier; great grandson, Caden Vincent; great granddaughter, Amber Meaux; and sisters, Ena Lege, Rita Trahan, Effie Trahan, Loritta Denais and Elarith Vincent.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

