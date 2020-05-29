DELCAMBRE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mrs. Eliza B. Roy Nezey, the former, Eliza Broussard, 100, at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Fr. Buddy Breaux as the Celebrant..

A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday 8:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral mass with a rosary to be recited at 9:00 A.M.

Entombment will be in the Mausoleum of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Cemetery in Delcambre, LA.

A resident of Abbeville, LA she passed at 8:01 P.M. on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her residence.

Eliza was a member of St. Martin dePorres Catholic Church in Delcambre, LA where she was a member of the Rosary Society.

She leaves to cherish her memory, four sons, Joseph F. Roy of Delcambre, LA, John Roy (Birdie) of Baytown, TX, Albert Roy (Ruth) of Delcambre, LA and Peter N. Roy, Sr. (Carolyn) of Abbeville, LA; four daughters, Iona Roy of Port Arthur, TX, Mary Dozier Campbell, Viola Gilbert (Nolan) and Irma Marie Roy (Daniel) of Delcambre, LA; a grandchild that she loved and reared as her own, Peter N. Roy, II of Erath, LA; one brother, Avery Broussard of Lafayette, LA, 37 grandchildren, 62 great grandchildren, 58 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Voris Nezey; parents, Joseph Broussard and Louise Boyance Broussard; five brothers, Edwin Broussard, Olias Broussard, Dominic Broussard, Caesar Broussard and Leonce Broussard and five sisters, Ida Francis, Elizabeth Broussard, Nama Robinson, Louise Comeaux and Yvonne Broussard.

Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home (337-369-3341) 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.