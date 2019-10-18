March 28, 1924 - October 16, 2019

Elizabeth (Betty) June Shiner Mergist passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home with family by her side, on Wednesday October 16th 2019, 9:52 am. Now worry free, she’s at peace.

It was her request to be cremated, her ashes to be placed with her husband Pervis and some ashes with her Grandmother (Bubkie) Shiner in Pennsylvania.

A rosary and Mass of Christian burial at St. Therese of the Child Jesus Church, Abbeville will be November 16th 2019 at 10:00 am, rosary at 9:00 am recited by St. Therese Ladies Altar Society, burial at St. Paul Cemetery.

Survived by her children Anthony (Tony) of Rio Rancho NM; Joseph (Joe) wife Jennifer of League City TX; Jean Wolak husband Dan of Orland Park IL; Jerome of Abbeville; David wife Tammy of Lafayette; Dominica of Abbeville; Marcella Spearman husband Bill of Abbeville; 15 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Sister Helen Suire of Bartlett IL; brother Henry Shiner wife Shirlee of Indiana PA. Godchildren Cindy Ford, Henry Suire, Weston Depa, and Craig Mergist. Preceded in death by her husband Pervis (Bill); father John Shiner; mother Mary Beleveder Shiner Mancusi; sister Bernice Shiner Gera; brother Edward Shiner; paternal grandparents, Jacob and Agnes Shiner; maternal grandparents, Stanley and Pauline Wesoloski Belevender; step-father Frank Mancusi; infant grandchildren and infant great granddaughter.

Heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Mergist family to all friends, doctors, spiritual, care and staff, both past and present.

The kindness that each of you has shown her has meant a lot to us.

We thank you with all our hearts.

Gatherings with family and friends meant a lot to her.

We are inviting everyone after the service for a gathering in celebration of her life, to commemorate her beloved legacy.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to either St. Therese Catholic Church - PO Box 609 Abbeville, LA 70510; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital - PO Box 50 Memphis TN 38101-9929; EWTN - 5817 Old Leeds Rd. Irondale Al 35210-9768; Hospice of Acadiana - 2600Johnston St. Lafayette La 70503.