December 8, 1939 ~ December 25, 2020

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Elva Jane Hebert, 81 who passed away Friday, December 25, 2020 at Eastridge Assisted Living. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Troy Frederick, Johnny LeBlanc, Kevin Touchet, Kenneth Touchet, Brenton Hebert, and Tray Frederick,

Elva is survived by her brother, Claude Hebert; four sisters, Anna Lou Touchet and husband Nelson, Claudia Nell Frederick and husband Norman, Anna Belle Rost, and Pappia Dell Trahan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Evence Hebert and the former Louise Campbell; first husband, John Leeward Trahan; second husband, O’Neil “Parker” Hebert, brother, Edward Hebert and his wife Shirley; sister, Verna Mae Hebert; brothers-in-law, Russell Trahan and Utice Rost; and sister-in-law, Audrey Hebert.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 12:45 PM when the procession will depart for church.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff at Eastridge and Hospice of Acadiana for their care and support, and a special thanks to her sitter Brittany Menard.

