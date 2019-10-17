May 30, 1929 ~ October 12, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Mrs. Elvina DeHart Bailey went home to be with her Lord Jesus on Saturday, October 12th.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Abraham DeHart, Jr. and Caroline Lee DeHart, her brothers, Hartwell DeHart and Ellis DeHart with his spouse, Betty Demette DeHart. Elvina leaves behind her husband, Billy Carroll Bailey and her 3 children and families; Ruth Ellen Touchet with her spouse, Robert Touchet, Thomas Bailey, Sr. and Mark Bailey and his spouse, Lissette Bailey. Her 7 grandchildren are Laura Caroline Faught married to Steven Faught, Charles Martin married to Crystal Martin, Caleb Martin, Thomas Bailey, Jr., Kevin Bailey, Christina Bailey and Anna Simmons married to Matt Simmons. Her great-grandchildren are Christian Martin, Caleb Martin, Eden Ruth Martin, Lincoln Faught, Quinn Faught, Madeline Bailey, Gabrielle Bailey, and Eden Praise Simmons.

Elvina was a cancer survivor and lived to be 90 years old. She was a native to Esther, LA. She was a loving daughter, wife and mother. She was a life-long devoted member of First Baptist Church and was proud that she was a choir member from the age of 11. The Lord gifted her with great talent as a singer, a poet, a song-writer, a story-teller, a sketch artist and a painter. Her favorite story was her testimony of how Christ gave her a miracle to survive cancer free for the last 25 years.

Visitation will be held at Abbeville First Baptist Church October 19th from 12:00-2:00PM. A celebration service will be held after visitation at 2:00 PM at Abbeville First Baptist Church with a short graveside service to follow at Graceland Cemetery in Abbeville. For those who wish to make a donation in her name, her family has set up an address for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in her name at Gift Funds: Elvina DeHart Bailey-Gift Funds for St. Jude (giftfunds.stjude.org).

