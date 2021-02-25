April 27, 1920 ~ February 24, 2021

Elvina Frederick Campbell, 100, who died Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at her residence.

She is survived by her two sons, Christopher Campbell (Bonnie) and Larry James Campbell (Robert Garcia); two daughters, Dolores C. Meaux and Gail Collins (Lee); sixteen grandchildren; thirty-seven great grandchildren; and forty-five great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Joseph Campbell; son, Milton John Campbell; three brothers, Ulyess Frederick, Joe Frederick and Lloyd Frederick; six sisters, Adella Savoy, Eunice Savoy, Adele Hebert, Josephine Devillier, Lena Desormeaux and Marjorie Stelly.

