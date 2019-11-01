ABBEVILLE – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Emily Ruth Bernard Delino, 87, will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Theresa Catholic Church with Fr. Gary Schexnayder officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4:00PM until 9:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 8:00AM until the time of the services.

A native of Esther and a resident of Abbeville, Mrs. Delino died at 11:49AM on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at her residence. She loved working in her flower garden, crafts, cooking, and traveling. She was familiar with hard work, and valued her faith and time with her family. Mrs. Delino was also known for her famous fudge.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Archie H. Delino of Abbeville; two sons, Keith Delino of Abbeville and Tim Delino and his wife Melissa of Carencro; three daughters, Deborah Robichaux of Abbeville, Pam Gauthier and her husband Marty of Baton Rouge, and Joan Boyer and her husband Ray of Abita Springs; a brother, Presley Bernard and his wife Evangeline; six grandchildren, Seth Gauthier, Brittney Cahill, Cody Gauthier, Gary Robichaux, Hannah Boyer, and John Paul Boyer; and six great grandchildren, Owen Cahill, Preston Cahill, Annabel Cahill, Kade Gauthier, Gunner Gauthier, and Harper Gauthier.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Leia Hebert Bernard; a brother, Raywood Bernard; a sister, Margie Guidry; and a grandson, Spencer Boyer.

Serving as pallbearers will be Tim Delino, Keith Delino, Marty Gauthier, Ray Boyer, Seth Gauthier, and Cody Gauthier.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be John Paul Boyer and Gary Robichaux.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Bridgeway Hospice; Eastridge Nursing Home; Deanna Gill, and Doretha and Gayle Brown for the excellent care they gave Mrs. Delino.

You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Abbeville at 2600 Charity St. (337)893-3777 will be handling the arrangements.